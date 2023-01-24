The nominees for Oscars 2023 have been announced and RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Original Song category. This is indeed a major moment for director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and all other team members. Oscars 2023 Nominations Live: Check Out the Full List of Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023 Nominees For Original Song

