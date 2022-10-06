SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be campaigning for all Oscar Awards categories. The categories under which it would be going for nominations include Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Song, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects among others. RRR at Oscars 2023: Don't Look Up Director Adam McKay Wants SS Rajamouli's Film to Be Nominated for Best Film, After Chhello Show is Chosen as India's Official Entry for Academy Awards.

RRR For Oscars

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)