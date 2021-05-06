Actor and comedian Pandu, who was seen in Vijay's Ghilli, is no more. The actor passed away in the wee hours of the morning. He was 74. As per TOI, his wife Kumudha was also getting treatment for COVID-19 and is presently in the ICU.

Popular Tamil Comedy Actor #Pandu (74) passed away due to #Covid complications.. Condolences to his family and friends.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/lHMRJTo2mp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 6, 2021

