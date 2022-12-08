Director Harish Shankar shared a post on Twitter citing ‘Big excitement is on the way !!! Watch out this space guys’ and he tagged Pawan Kalyan, composer Devi Sri Prasad, Mythri Movie Makers and others. Since then the buzz is rife that the filmmaker has dropped hint over Thalapathy Vijay’s film to be remade in Telugu. Fans started to trend #WeDontWantTheriRemake on Twitter after a fan’s ‘suicide note’ to the director and Mythri Movie Makers to cancel the project went viral. Varun Dhawan to Star in the Remake of This Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee Blockbuster?

The Note To Harish Shankar And Mythri Movie Makers

Fans’ Demand

A Big No

#WeDontWantTheriRemake@harish2you Nka eni rojulu bhayaaa chusina story kakunda kotha story tho randi Anna memu wait chestam nkaoka 1yr ayina We don't want Remake movies 🙏🙏 @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/L3rQicfdpU — Bhavadheeyudu Bharath Singh (@crazeybharath) December 8, 2022

#WeDontWantTheriRemake

This remake should not happen at any cost 🙏, We have to try everything to stop it.. plz @MythriOfficial 🥲#WeDontWantTheriRemake pic.twitter.com/YmrtRogCGb — ★彡 𝙽𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝙹𝚂𝙿 🦅彡★ (@_jspnaveen) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)