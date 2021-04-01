Earlier this morning, Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to announce that South megastar, Rajinikanth, has been awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first few people to congratulate the star.

Check Out PM Modi's Tweet Here:

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)