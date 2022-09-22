The team of Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is currently busy with the promotions of the film. During the promotions in Kerala, Chiyaan Vikram addressed the crowd present at the event in Malayalam language. He not just recalled some of his fond memories while shooting for the Tamil film Meera, but even shared how he used to live in a small lodge back then and with fans’ love how successful he could become. He also stated although he has not done any Malayalam films, fans in Kerala showered immense love and supported all his works in all these years for which he’s grateful. Ponniyin Selvan - I: Pen Studios to Distribute Hindi Version of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film in North India.

Chiyaan Vikram At PS1 Promotions In Kerala

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)