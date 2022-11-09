Love Today released in theatres on November 4 and the film has opened to fantastic response from the audience. Film’s writer, director and actor Pradeep Ranganathan, has thanked fans for enjoying his film and showering immense love on him and his film. He shared a statement on Twitter in which he mentioned, “I’m no star, I’m just one among you and the love you have showered on me is immense.” He also wrote, “The happiness on your face is my happiness and this is what I wanted, the sound in theatres and the happy faces.” Love Today Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Romantic Comedy Drama!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Thank You Note To The Audience

You made me what I am pic.twitter.com/ObA8lDV7jI — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) November 8, 2022

