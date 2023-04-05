Pranaya Vilasam starring Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju had released in theatres on February 24. The Malayalam film directed by Nikhil Muraly, which opened to mixed reviews, is now all set to hit the OTT platform. Pranaya Vilasam will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 7! This film will be available to watch on the streaming giant from 12am. Romancham Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan’s Malayalam Film Online.

