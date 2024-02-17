Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, expecting their first child, exude serenity and tranquility in their latest Insta photos. The pregnant actress appears calm and relaxed as she indulges in a yoga session at a center in Coimbatore. In one of the pictures, Amala is seen practicing shambhavi mahamudra, radiating peace and inner harmony. Mom-To-Be Amala Paul Celebrates Her First Pongal Post-Marriage With Husband Jagat Desai, Shares Beautiful Glimpses in Latest Insta Post (Watch Video).

Amala Paul And Jagat Desai

The Mom-To-Be

