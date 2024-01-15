South Indian actress Amala Paul has taken the internet by storm with her recent announcement of her first pregnancy with her husband, Jagat Desai. The festive occasion of Pongal, commencing on January 15, saw the actress sharing glimpses of her first Pongal celebration as a married couple on her Instagram handle. Amala shared a short video showcasing the joyous occasion, where she and her husband Jagat were seen offering prayers at the temple. Amala looked elegant in a traditional white saree, while Jagat opted for a yellow kurta for the special celebration. Wishing fans a prosperous Pongal she wrote, "May this pongal bring joy, harmony, and spiritual growth to your life." The Goat Life: Amala Paul Reveals Rebel Star Prabhas To Unveil First Look Of The Film Tomorrow At 5 PM (View Post).

Check Out Amala Paul’s First Pongal Celebrations Post Marriage Here:

