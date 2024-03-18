In a recent media interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman will be directing his next film. The Goat Life actor stated, “He (Khalid) is directing the film with me.” He went on to praise Khalid Rahman and said, “I remember telling my co-producer that this guy is brilliant. Make sure we produce his first film.” Watch the video below! The Goat Life: Prabhas Unveils First Look Poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film (View Pic).

Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's Video Below

