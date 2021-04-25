Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon celebrate their 10 years of togetherness on April 25. And on this very special occasion, the star took to his social media and penned a straight from the heart post for his better half. The duo had tied the knot in April 2011 in a private ceremony held in Palakkad.

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)