Picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and getting teary-eyed at the former’s farewell ceremony took internet by storm. Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the picture and tweeted saying, “This is way way bigger than merely being one among the most iconic images in sporting history. This..is a life lesson..for generations to come! Thank you…” Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Holding Hands While Crying Photos Go Viral, Netizens Hail Fedal for Smashing ‘Toxic Masculinity in Sports’ Stereotype.

Viral Pic Of Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal

This is way way bigger than merely being one among the most iconic images in sporting history. This..is a life lesson..for generations to come! Thank you… @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Awvnls0wZ2 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 24, 2022

