In an interview with Vanity Fair, where Priyanka Chopra took a lie detector test, she was asked about Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The interviewer told Priyanka that Ram Charan has been called the ‘Brad Pitt of India’, and asked whether she agrees with it. “Yeah, definitely. Ram has immense charisma and he is also...I don't know Brad Pitt, I don't know if he's nice, but Ram is nice,” said Priyanka. When asked who is more handsome between Ram Charan and his RRR co-star Jr NTR, Priyanka said, “Oh, I might have to plead the fifth on this one. They're both very loved in my country, and I still need to go back often. Pleading the fifth,” she said.

See Priyanka Chopra's Interview Here (Ram Charan and JR NTR Portion Starts from 12.11 Time-stamp):

