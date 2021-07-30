The makers of PSPK Rana Movie took to social media and announced that Nithya Menen has been roped in for the film. The yet-to-be-titled flick stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. Reportedly, this one is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)