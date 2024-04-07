Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for the teaser release of his highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule on April 8, teased fans with a new poster from the film. In the new poster shared, Allu Arjun, aka Pushpa, could be seen seated on a chair wearing his iconic shades and holding an axe in his right hand, exuding a gangster aura. The new poster also stated that the film's teaser will be out on April 8 at 11:07 am. The teaser release will be a double treat for fans as it is also the Telugu superstar's birthday tomorrow. Sharing the new poster, Allu Arjun wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule teaser tomorrow at 11:07 AM." Earlier, the actor gave a glimpse of the sequel's title and its font from the studio. The Sukumar directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Pushpa – The Rule: Allu Arjun Shares Inside Look at Film Dubbing Session Ahead of Teaser Release (View Pic).

Check Out Allu Arjun’s Insta Post Here:

