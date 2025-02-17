Jishin Mohan and Ameya Nair, well-known figures in the Malayalam television industry, have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple recently got engaged and is set to tie the knot soon, as reported by Kaumudi Online. This wouldn’t be the first marriage for either of them. The actors, who had kept their relationship low-key, made their engagement public on Valentine’s Day this year. Sharing a series of heartwarming photos in a joint Instagram post, they captioned it: “He said yes & She said yes. E.N.G.A.G.E.D.” ‘I Found My Forever’: Actress Parvati Nair Gets Engaged to Chennai Businessman Aashrith Ashok, Shares Romantic Moments With Her Partner on Insta.

Jishin Mohan and Ameya Nair’s Past Relationships

Jishin Mohan was previously married to actress Varada, also known as Emimol Mohan. The two, who starred together in the TV serial Amala, tied the knot in May 2014 and welcomed their son in 2017. However, they separated in January 2022 and finalized their divorce in September of the same year. Similarly, Ameya Nair was also married before and has two children from her previous relationship. Who Is Anju Joseph? From Her Career to Marriage, All You Need To Know About the Malayalam Singer Who Married Adithya Parameswaran.

The Newly Engaged Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameya (@ameya_nair_)

The report also shares Ameya Nair shared her thoughts about Jishin Mohan, saying, “From the first time we met, Jishin opened up about his shady side and all his negatives. I was shocked but found it somewhat pleasing coming from a man since not many would disclose their bad side to a newfound friend. I tried to give him support and bring positivity. It worked.”

Jishin Mohan and Ameya Nair are yet to announce their wedding date. Fans eagerly await more details about their big day!

