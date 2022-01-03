There are numerous restrictions in various states across the country due to the rising coronavirus cases and the functioning of cinema halls have been affected due to it. However, Pushpa: The Rise continues to perform strong. Allu Arjun’s gangster drama is just unstoppable! The film’s Hindi version is inching closer to Rs 70 crore in India. On the second day of 2022, it collected Rs 6.25 crore and the total collection of the film’s Hindi version is now at Rs 62.94 crore.

Update On Pushpa’s Hindi Version Box Office Collection

#Pushpa stands tall, despite so many odds… Is UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Weekend 3 [₹ 15.85 cr] is HIGHER than Weekend 1 [₹ 12.68 cr] and Weekend 2 [₹ 10.31 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.94 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bSmf5NX57r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2022

