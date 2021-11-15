Here's an exciting update for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans. The makers of the flick Pushpa The Rise has unveiled that Samantha will be seen in the fifth single from the movie. The track is reportedly going to be a sizzling number. This moment is really very special for Samantha's fans, as this is the first time she will be seen in such avatar. Puspa: The Rise – Part 1 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The action thriller written and directed by Sukumar is set to be released on December 17.

