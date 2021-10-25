Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. This is one of the most-awaited Telugu films that is written and directed by Sukumar. The makers have dropped the promo video of the film’s third single titled “Saami Saami” and we must say that this upcoming track that is touted to be a folk song composed by Devi Sri Prasad looks like a chartbuster already. Allu Arjun and Rashmika look adorable together in this upcoming song that is crooned by Mounika Yadav.

Watch Promo Video Of Saami Saami Below:

