The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 have dropped a new song titled Saami Saami. The lyrical video out sees the actors dancing and serving you a peppy and entertaining track. The melody is sung by Mounika Yadav and will instantly make you groove to the beats. The lyrics of the track are penned by Chandrabose.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)