The wait is over as the trailer of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Fahadh Faasil's anticipated action thriller film Pushpa - The Rise is finally out. The trailer begins with a voice-over describing the red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam forests backdrop. Here enters Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj in action picking up the axe in his hand and the montage of the action scenes will pique your interest. The Telugu star's chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna is another highlight of the trailer.

Watch Pushpa - The Rise Trailer Below:

