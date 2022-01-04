Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa trailer is out! The Tamil series is based on five original stories about love, hope and friendship. The synopsis of the web show reads, "It takes the legacy of the first anthology forward and once again brings together five original and inspirational voices of contemporary Tamil cinema - Halitha Shameem, Balaji Mohan, Richard Anthony, Surya Krishna and Madhumita - with new stories of hope and love that celebrate the resilient human spirit in these uncertain times." Surya Krishna, Halitha Shameem, Balaji Mohan, Richard Anthony and Madhumita have helmed the five short films in this anthology series. The five part web show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 14, 2022.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)