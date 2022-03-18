Puzhu is the upcoming Malayalam crime thriller in which Mammootty will be seen in the lead. Directed by debutant Ratheena PT, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu. The makers have confirmed that the film will skip the theatrical release and will premiere directly on SonyLIV. The streaming date of Puzhu is yet to be confirmed.

Puzhu on SonyLIV

