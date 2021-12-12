Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older on December 12 and birthday wishes are been showered for him across social media platforms. This year is extremely special for the legendary actor as he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards. PM Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 71st birthday. He wrote, “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday Wish For Superstar Rajinikanth

