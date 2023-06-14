Tollywood power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have successfully completed 11 years of togetherness. To celebrate the special occasion actor Chiranjeevi posted a sweet note about the power couple on their wedding anniversary. The south superstar wrote, "Hi Charan and Upsy ! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary, You both have made us proud and happy beyond measure. As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best, May your love for your child be a story that others will love to attest. Love and blessings, Mom and Appa " Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Kamineni Twin in White Outfits During Their Romantic Getaway in Florence (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Hi Charan and Upsy ! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary, You both have made us proud and happy beyond measure 🤗🤗 As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best, May your love for your child be a story that others will love… pic.twitter.com/1bSPrRv3UO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 14, 2023

