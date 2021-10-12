Ram Gopal Varma launched his new film Konda at a temple in Warangal and knowing how much he loves to do things a different way, it came as no surprise that he launched the film by pouring liquor on god to seek blessings. Sharing the picture on social media, the filmmaker also wrote a quirky message with the picture.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

Though I only drink Vodka, I made the Goddess Maisamma drink Whisky 😃 pic.twitter.com/rcwHc2DSde — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2021

