Federal Judge Denies Request To Halt SpaceX Launches Over Environmental Concerns

A federal judge in Brownsville has refused a request by environmental group “Save RGV” to halt SpaceX launches. The group, in a filing, alleged that SpaceX’s water deluge system releases untreated industrial wastewater during rocket launches, posing environmental risks. As per a report of my RGV, US District Judge Rolando Olvera issued his ruling last Thursday in response to the request filed by Save RGV on October 9. Olvera is said to have stated that not being able to launch would have various consequences for the Defendant and the general public. The Judge also reportedly pointed out that this situation could cause major delays and might even affect the Defendant's contracts with NASA. These contracts are related to important projects like the Artemis Programme and the Human Landing System Programme, which are valued at billions of dollars. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers 20 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit From California, Elon Musk Reacts.

Federal Judge Denies Request To Halt SpaceX Launches

