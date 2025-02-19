Aaradhya Devi stars as the leading lady in the upcoming film Saaree. The makers unveiled the song “Janmake” in Telugu, with its Hindi version titled “Chaahiye”. In the track, Aaradhya stuns in cleavage-baring outfits, exuding a seductive charm through her dance moves. The slow-paced song is sung by Keertana Sesh and sets a sultry tone. Directed by Giri Krishna Kamal, and written and presented by Ram Gopal Varma, Saaree is set to release on February 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages. ‘Saaree’ Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma’s Upcoming Psycho Thriller Explores the Dark Side of Social Media and Obsession, Starring Aaradhya Devi and Satya Yadu (Watch Video).

Watch Video of ‘Janmake’ Song Below:

Watch Video of ‘Chaahiye’ Song Below:

