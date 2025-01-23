Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has addressed the ongoing reports about his three-month jail sentence in connection with a cheque bouncing case, where the Andheri court has also ordered him to compensate INR 2.38 lakh. The director of Satya took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify that the case dates back seven years. He mentioned that his lawyer is handling the matter, adding, "With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7-year-old case of Rs 2 lakh 38 thousand amount, relating to my ex-employee. My advocates are attending to it, and since the matter is in court, I cannot say anything further." Ram Gopal Varma in Legal Trouble: ‘Satya’ Director Gets Three-Month Jail Term for Cheque Bounce Case.

Ram Gopal Varma Clarifies 7-Year-Old Cheque Bouncing Case

With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7 year old case of Rs 2 lakh 38 thousand amount , relating to my ex-employee .. My advocates are attending to it. and since the matter is in court i cannot say anything further — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2025

Ram Gopal Varma's Post

It is not about settling the rupees 2.38 lakh. The contention was about refusing to be exploited in the attempts to fabricate ..Anyway that’s all I can say for now https://t.co/m4kAMHqlna — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2025

