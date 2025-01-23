Satya director Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in jail by an Andheri court in a cheque bounce case as per India Today. The court issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear during proceedings. Additionally, the filmmaker has been ordered to pay INR 3.72 lakh as compensation within three months. If he fails to do so, he could face more time in prison. The case stems from a bounced cheque, which led to legal action against the director. ‘I Started Choking With Tears Rolling Down My Cheeks’: Ram Gopal Varma Opens Up About His Emotional Experience Rewatching ‘Satya’ After 27 Years.

Ram Gopal Varma Gets 3-Month Jail Term for Cheque Bounce Case

