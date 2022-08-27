After releasing in theatres on July 29, Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty will be premiering on an OTT platform in the next month. As per latest update, the Telugu movie is all set to stream on Sony LIV from September 15. The film also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, and Venu Thottempudi in key roles. Ramarao on Duty Movie Review: Fans Declare Ravi Teja’s Action-Thriller a ‘Borefest’, Check Out Tweets on Mass Maharaja’s Telugu Film.

Check It Out:

Ramarao on Duty set its digital premiere date, September 15th on SonyLiv. pic.twitter.com/9fchJW4sio — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) August 26, 2022

