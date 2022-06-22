Ravi Teja’s Ramarao on Duty has finally locked its release date. The Telugu language action-thriller movie is all set to arrive in cinemas on July 29. Helmed by Sarath Mandava, the movie stars Ravi Teja in lead role alongside Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik. Ramarao On Duty Song BulBul Tarang: Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan’s First Single Is A Romantic Melody Crooned By Sid Sriram (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Duty begins from JULY 29th ! See you at the theatres :)#RamaRaoOnDuty #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJULY29 😎 pic.twitter.com/SOESJYmrbb — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) June 22, 2022

