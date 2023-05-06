Director Ramesh Kitty, who was also Kichcha Sudeep Charitable Trust’s chairman, has been arrested by CCB officials in connection to the threat letter case, reports TOI. The filmmaker had reportedly issued threat letters to the Kannada actor over monetary issue and producer Jack Manju had filed a complaint against the director on the actor’s behalf. Kichcha Sudeep Receives Letter Threatening to Leak His Private Video Following Reports of Him Joining BJP in Karnataka.

Director Ramesh Kitty Gets Arrested

Director Ramesh Kitty arrested in #KichchaSudeep’s threat letter case https://t.co/UjK1Dbv8eq — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 6, 2023

