Rashmika Mandanna's birthday on April 5 marked the reveal of her new film, The Girlfriend. The makers released two first-look posters featuring the actress. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is a collaboration between Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The pictures unveiled showcase Mandanna in a jolly mood in what looks like a college library. Have a look! The Girlfriend: Rahul Ravindran Heaps Praises on Rashmika Mandanna for Dubbing in Five Different Languages; Teaser To Release on April 5!

Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend

Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't 🫰🏻❤️ Introducing #TheGirlfriend 🫰🏻😍 Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ✨@Dheekshiths @23_rahulr @GeethaArts #AlluAravind @SKNOnline… pic.twitter.com/fmoPiQj1AZ — Mass Movie Makers (@MassMovieMakers) April 5, 2024

