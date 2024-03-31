Filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has praised actress Rashmika Mandanna for dubbing in five languages, including Malayalam, for the first time for the teaser of the upcoming film The Girlfriend. Ravindran, known for his films like Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2, took to X (formerly called Twitter), where he praised the actress and shared that she had dubbed in five languages just for the teaser. The Girlfriend: Dheekshith Shetty To Play Rashmika Mandanna’s Boyfriend in Rahul Ravindran’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

The filmmaker wrote, “Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in all five languages. She pulled off dubbing in Malayalam, too! A language she’s not worked in yet. This won’t be the case with the film… but for the teaser, all five languages." The film's teaser will be released on Rashmika's birthday, April 5.

Rahul Ravindran's X Post

Ok..1st update for @iamRashmika birthday#TheGirlfriend teaser on 5th April in all 4 languages But how many languages #RashmikaMandanna dubbed herself for teaser @23_rahulr sir? Atleast give a clarification about Kannada version Iam ready excited to see dual shade of Rashmika https://t.co/vBynBewWCm pic.twitter.com/mo5oZIDSnX — Rashmika Mandanna Karnataka Fc 🤍 (@RoshKarnatakaFc) March 31, 2024

In 2023, Ravindran announced The Girlfriend as his next directorial project. Ravindran shared the poster and captioned it: “Here’s the announcement glimpse of my next directorial project. I am very grateful to the universe to be starting another film. I cannot wait to start shooting with the bundle of positive energy @iamRashmika #TheGirlfriend.” The film is touted to be a one-of-a-kind love story. The male lead is yet to be announced.

