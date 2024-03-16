Actor Vishal recently discussed his directorial debut after 25 years in the industry. He expressed gratitude to his father and actor Arjun Sarja, emphasising the value of persistence. Vishal thanked fans for their support and promised to nurture his acting and directing careers. He acknowledged Director Mysskinr for helping him realise his dream sooner and assured him that he would fulfil his responsibilities diligently. With enthusiasm, he embarked on the journey to London, Azerbaijan, and Malta to work on his upcoming film, Thupparivalan 2. Check his post below! Vishal Slams Former AIADMK Leader AV Raju for His ‘Disgusting’ Comment on Trisha Krishnan, Says ‘Hope You Rot in Hell’

Check Vishal's X Post

And my journey begins finally after 25 years. My dream, my aspiration, my first thought of wat I wanna be in life has come true. Yes, I take charge of a new responsibility, the most challenging in my career,that of a debutante director. Here we go finally. Off to London,… pic.twitter.com/aiLVQZ3Bbx — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 16, 2024

