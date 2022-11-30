Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have wrapped up the New Zealand schedule of their upcoming film that is tentatively titled as RC15. The team was shooting for a song that is composed by Thaman S and choreographed by Bosco Martis. Ram Charan shared a few pictures from the sets of the film and mentioned in his tweet, “song & it’s visuals are fabulous”. Kiara Advani and Ram Charan Relish Burgers on the Sets of RC15 in New Zealand (View Pics).

RC15 New Zealand Schedule Wrap Up

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)