Looking to push their advantage into a stranglehold over the opposition, New Zealand will resume Day 3 of the ongoing NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025, with West Indies still trailing the hosts by 41 runs in their second innings. The NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, and it will start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs WI 2025 series, and fans can watch the NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs WI live streaming, but either a match pass or a tour pass would be needed. New Zealand Pacer Blair Tickner Unlikely to Participate in Ongoing NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Following Shoulder Injury.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming

West Indies survived the first Test. New Zealand aim to strike back in the second 👊 Watch the action unfold tomorrow, 3 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/V47a94GStE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 9, 2025

