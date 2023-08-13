The much-anticipated Malayalam action-drama RDX unveiled its trailer today, offering a sneak peek into the adrenaline-pumping narrative. Starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, and helmed by debut director Nahas Hidayath, the film introduces Robert, Dony, and Xavier - young martial artists caught up in street altercations. As tension escalates, the trailer teases a gripping showdown amidst a carnival backdrop. Penned by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, RDX stars Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads. The ensemble cast, including Lal, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar, promises an enthralling cinematic experience. RDX First Look Out! Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese's Film's Teaser to Release on Bakrid 2023 (View Pic). Check Out The Trailer Here:

