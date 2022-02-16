Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15. There are many who are mourning over the demise of the legendary singer-composer. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has also remembered Bappi Da with an emotional note. Sharing a throwback picture he mentioned in his post, “I had a great association with Bappi Da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity.”

Chiranjeevi Remembers Bappi Lahiri

