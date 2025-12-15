American singer-songwriter Carl Carlton, best known for his songs "Everlasting Love" and "Bad Mama Jama", died on December 14, 2025, at the age of 72. The singer's passing was confirmed by his son on Facebook, who wrote, "RIP Dad, legend Carl Carlton, singer of 'She's a Bad Mama Jama'." Long hard fight in lif,e and you will be missed." The Detroit-born artiste will always be remembered for his contributions to R&B and soul music. Jubilant Sykes, Grammy-Nominated Opera Singer, Dies at 71 From Stabbing at His Santa Monica Home, Son Arrested.

R&B Legend Carl Carlton No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove)

