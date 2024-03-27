Fans are mourning the sudden passing of beloved comedian Lollu Sabha Seshu. The 60-year-old actor, known for his work on the show 'Lollu Sabha,' died on March 26 at a Chennai hospital. Seshu had been hospitalised just days prior after suffering a heart attack, unfortunately succumbing to the illness. Seshu was popularly known for starring in Dhanush's Thulluvadho Ilamai. He was also seen in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Velayutham. As soon as the sad news of his death was all over the internet, heartbroken netizens reacted to it. Lollu Sabha Seshu Dies at 60; Tamil Actor Lakshmi Narayanan Was Admitted to Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack.

'We Will Miss You'

'RIP Seshu'

'Seshu No More'

#Seshu #Lollusabha @iamsanthanam He was peaking offlate at Silver Screen and gone soon, Rest in Peace Mr Seshu🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/Xm716rm5ah — Vel Vemou (@vemou) March 26, 2024

'Miss You'

'RIP Lollu Sabha'

