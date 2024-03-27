Tamil actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu, fondly remembered as Lollu Sabha Seshu, passed away on March 26, at a Chennai hospital. He was 60. Seshu, who began his film career in Dhanush's 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai, rose to fame through his popular character on the hit comedy show Lollu Sabha. Sadly, he was hospitalised on March 15 after suffering a heart attack and later succumbed to the illness. Bonda Mani Dies at 60: Tamil Actor–Comedian Was Known for His Roles in Winner, Englishkaran, Aaru Among Others.

RIP Lollu Sabha Seshu

RIP Lollu Sabha Seshu 💔 pic.twitter.com/RRfFpD1iKD — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) March 26, 2024

