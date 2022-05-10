South star Dhanush, who has completed two decades in the film industry today (May 10) took to social media and thanked everyone. Right from his fans, filmmakers to even the media, he penned kind words for all. That's not it, as the superstar also thanked his mother's prayers which made him the star he is today. Dhanush’s Maaran Trailer To Be Released On February 28 – Reports.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)