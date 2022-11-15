Superstar Krishna passed away on November 15 in Hyderabad. The veteran actor’s demise has left many heartbroken. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter to offer condolences to Mahesh Babu and all his family members. Mourning the demise of Krishna, she further tweeted, “You will live forever in our memories.” Mahesh Babu’s Father, Superstar Krishna, Dies at 79.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Post Over Superstar Krishna’s Death

My heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and the whole family. #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru 🙏 You will live forever in our memories pic.twitter.com/GG71Da2bae — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 15, 2022

