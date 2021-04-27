Thamira died of COVID-19 complications today which has left everyone deeply shocked and aggrieved. 2.0 Director shared a heartfelt note for the man. Now condolence messages are pouring in as both fans and celebrities are mourning the loss of the director.

Check out a few celeb tweets here...

The shock

Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many. Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family. Take care friends. Be safe 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qx3V8e4tZV — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 27, 2021

An amazing human!

#RIPThamira sir 🙏🏼 can’t believe this! An amazing human and a great creator. you will be truly missed sir — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) April 27, 2021

Condolences to the family

