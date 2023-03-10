American dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb will be performing on the song "Naatu Naatu" from the movie RRR at this year's 95th Academy Awards as the lead female dancer. The Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa sixth season runner-up is super excited to represent India at the most prestigious stage in the world. Recently, Gottlieb shared the news on her Instagram handle and stated, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on ‘'Naatu Naatu'’ at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!" She is looking uber cool in that Red Bralette, Black Blazer and paired it with black boots. No doubt Lauren Gottlieb know how to keep it cool and sexy at the same time. Lauren Gottlieb: Digital Creation Is Super Fun, Explorative and Challenging.

