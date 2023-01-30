RRR is going places! As after winning Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards, the movie also got a nominated at Oscars 2023. Having said that, the obsession of international stars with SS Rajamouli's film does not seem to take a pause. Well, as the latest celebrity to the laud the magnum opus is Family Guy's writer-producer, David Zuckerman, who called RRR 'epic'. Have a look. Oscars 2023 Shortlists Announced: RRR, Avatar–The Way of Water, Last Film Show – Check Out Complete List of the 95th Oscars Shortlists in 10 Award Categories.

David Zuckerman Lauds RRR:

#RRRMovie is EPIC! Thrilling action, emotionally involving, great performances AND one of the best dance numbers ever. It’s long but it’s worth it. — David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) January 30, 2023

