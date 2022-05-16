The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR is finally arriving on Netflix on June 2. It stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in major roles and did great business at the box office.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Did you hear that ROAR? THAT'S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT! 😱🤯😱🤯😱😳 RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY. pic.twitter.com/ksSd0U5irA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)